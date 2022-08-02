Josh Hader is gone.

A four-time all-star and the most dominant closer in the history of the Milwaukee Brewers is now a member of the San Diego Padres.

Scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2023 season, a healthy Hader would have been priced out of the Brewers orbit.

Hader’s price tag is the reason he was dealt to San Diego for two quality prospects and a pair of current Major League arms.

Long term, it may work out for the Brewers, but explain “eye on the future” to the players in the clubhouse who have busted their tails to be a first-place team with two months to play.

One of the most electrifying relievers in baseball is no longer in the clubhouse and regardless of the return, it stings.

Players can be excited about the future, but to a man, their focus is the present.

