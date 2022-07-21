It was strange watching Davante Adams catch passes today wearing a white jersey with black numbers. The route looked familiar, the hands were perfect, but the uniform…I just can’t get over that Raiders uniform.

An all-world receiver for the Packers, the Davante Adams era is over.

The Packers have always done a great job overlapping their receiving talent.

When Adams was drafted, the Packers had Randall Cobb and Jordy Nelson.

When Cobb was drafted, the Packers had Nelson, Donald Driver, James Jones and Greg Jennings.

For some reason, the overlap idea went out the window in 2020 when General Manager Brian Gutekunst avoided the position all together in the draft.

Tee Higgins and Michael Pittman Junior are emerging stars for the Bengals and Colts. Both would look great in a Packers uniform. Both were selected in the second round.

Training camp begins in less than one week, and no position will be more scrutinized than the pass catchers.

If you’re asking me today, I’ll tell you who the Packers leader in receptions will be this season: Running Back Aaron Jones.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.