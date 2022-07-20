Remember when I did my best to sell you on the notion that baseball does it’s All-Star exhibition better than any of the major sports leagues?

The argument I made – and stand by – is that Major League Baseball’s All-Star game closely resembles the in-season product.

More than the NBA. More than the NHL Way more than the NFL.

Home runs, strikeouts and not much in between. Four of the five runs in Tuesday’s game scored via home run. The National League didn’t have a hit between the first and eighth inning of a game that featured 22 strikeouts.

A boring game that lasts over 3-hours is exactly what baseball is trying so desperately hard to move away from.

Pitch clocks, larger bases, robot umpires, a limit on pick-off attempts and defensive shifts…all that and more will be a part of baseball in the next few years.

Tuesday night’s All-Star game in Los Angeles looked exactly like a regular season game…and that’s the problem.

