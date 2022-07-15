Two rounds of The Open Championship are complete, and Phill Mickelson did not make the cut.

Did you even know he was participating?

Mickelson was even par after a respectable first round, but I didn’t see one shot in his string of pars, or his birdie on 7, 12 or 14. Maybe I blinked.

What I did see was a chip shot from the road and a putt on 18 to cap off a miserable second round.

Mickelson played two rounds, but the R&A and NBC made a conscious decision to leave him out of the regular rotation of television coverage.

Don’t believe me? Look at his playing partners: Lucas Herbert and Kurt Kitayama.

Mickelson has become one of golf’s villains. Not because he chose to leave the PGA for the LIV Series, but rather his collusion attempts against the association that lined his pockets with millions.

As the winner of The Open Championship in 2013, Mickelson has earned the right to participate in the event, but that doesn’t mean he will be front and center.

Not anymore.

