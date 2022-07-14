Brewers reliever Devin Williams is with the team in San Francisco and should just stay in California for next week’s All-Star game.

For some reason, Williams – who is not yet an All-Star – is being punished for his role as a set-up man. The only reason Williams is a set-up man is because Josh Hader – one of the most dominant relievers in baseball history – is the Brewers closer.

When Hader announced he would skip this year’s mid-summer classic, all arrows pointed to Williams as his logical replacement. Nope, Giants starter Carlos Rodon got the call.

The last time Williams allowed an earned run was May 10th. He’s currently riding a streak of 25 appearances without allowing an earned run. His strikeouts per nine innings are third best in all of baseball. Opponents are barely batting over ,100 against him this season.

The numbers are staggering, and he owns one of the most unhittable pitches in baseball for a first-place team.

It’s still possible Williams will back-fill a National League pitcher who comes off the roster, but he shouldn’t have to.

The numbers speak for themselves.

