Tiger Woods will tee it up at The Open Championship – golf’s final major of the year – with a shot at winning.

Tiger made the cut at Augusta before fading badly over the weekend. His body – roughly 14-months removed from reconstructive leg surgery – broke down.

Tiger made the cut at the PGA Championship but was forced to withdraw after a third-round score of 79.

As for golf’s most grueling major, the U.S. Open? Tiger skipped the event all together.

But he’s got a shot this week.

Tiger has three Open Championship titles on his resume, including two at St Andrews – site of this year’s 150th event.

If the wind is ripping (and there’s no reason to think it won’t be from round to round) Tiger’s advanced course knowledge, shot-making capability and guile will keep him under par and in the mix.

A course that is fast and firm is a benefit to all players of an elevated age and a little less pop off the tee.

Make the cut and play meaningful golf on the weekend. If Tiger can do that, his walk across Swilcan bridge on Sunday will be an emotional one.

But Tiger isn’t playing to just make the cut. He skipped the U.S. Open for a reason. Because The Open Championship is his only shot at winning another major.

