Before the week ends, we’ll have a pretty good idea if next year’s Bucks roster will include forward Bobby Portis.

After becoming a fan favorite during the Milwaukee Bucks run to an NBA title, many felt forward Portis had earned the right to be paid and would be lured away from the Bucks on a multi-year deal.

The People’s Champ.

Bobby Buckets.

Portis deserved to be paid but surprised many when he returned to the Bucks on a modest two-year, 9-million-dollar contract. It’s a rare occurrence when a player accepts a home-team discount.

After another strong season with the Bucks, Portis has earned the right to be paid and the Bucks should pay him.

Listening to Portis after the season ended in Boston, it’s clear he has zero interest in playing a second season below his market value.

Bobby Portis is the type of player championship teams covet. His effectiveness goes beyond the stats. He’s gritty, tough, does the dirty work, gets buckets, and never backs down.

Younger and cheaper is not always better in the NBA.