I continue to be amazed by Shohei Ohtani.

On Tuesday, the 27-year-old star was 3-4 with two home runs and eight RBI. The next night, as a starting pitcher, Ohtani allowed two hits over eight innings while striking out a career-high 13.

As your mind works to process the numbers I just peppered you with, I’ll ask a question: Can you recall a better performance by an athlete on consecutive days?

Ohtani’s 15 home runs are tied with former National League MVP, Bryce Harper.

Ohtani’s strikeouts per nine innings rate is third best in all of baseball among starting pitchers. On the days he starts, Ohtani commonly bats second in the Angels lineup.

Ohtani entered the major leagues in 2018 as a bit of a novelty. A two-way player who dominated the Japanese league before signing with the Angels. Four years and one Tommy John surgery later, and Ohtani’s ability to affect the game the way he does is nothing short of incredible and historical.

If baseball were better at marketing its stars, you’d already know: Shohei Ohtani is not a west coast novelty act.

He’s a generational super-star.

