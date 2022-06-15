If the PGA Tour is worried about the fractured nature of golf, and other big-name players defecting to the controversial LIV Series, it has one card it must play.

Align with Augusta, the USGA, R&A and PGA of America and build a wall preventing the defectors from playing in golf’s majors.

Today, golfers choosing to leave the PGA Tour in favor of the LIV golf series have the best of both worlds.

The LIV series is forking over hundreds of millions of dollars to lure-in some of golf’s biggest names. Those golfers can also participate in all of golf’s majors…for now.

The PGA Tour cannot compete with the LIV series when it comes to the purse. It’s not even close.

Andy Ogletree finished dead last in last week’s inaugural LIV series event. At 24-over par, Ogletree took home $120,000. World number-1 Scottie Scheffler took home just under $124,000 for finishing in top 20 of the RBC Canadian.

The only way the PGA can get in the way of the individual money grab is to step in the way of a player’s legacy.

