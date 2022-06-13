The Milwaukee Brewers position in the National League Central after an 8-game losing streak tells you everything you need to know about the division.

It stinks.

In establishing the best 50-game start in franchise history, the Brewers won fifteen of the twenty games played against the likes of the Pirates, Cubs and Reds.

Overall, the Brewers are 19-21 this season against all other teams this season.

The Brewers offense needs a fear-inducing bat. The pitching staff needs all-stars Freddy Peralta and Brandon Woodruff back from the injured list.

Imperfect as it is, the Brewers have taken advantage of the lack of NL Central division punch to the point where they can absorb the longest losing streak in Craig Counsell’s tenure as Manager.

To those who are soured by the Brewers recent slide, I remind you of the Brewers 7-game skid in 2018. A season the Brewers won the division and were one win away from representing the National League in the World Series.

The Brewers begin the day one-half game back of the St Louis Cardinals for first place in the division thanks to a great start and a division that is lacking fire power.

