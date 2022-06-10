Twelve teams. 48 players. 54 holes. No cuts. Shotgun starts. Everyone who plays, gets paid.

The format of the LIV Golf series is intriguing. Intriguing enough for several high-profile American golfers to resign from the PGA.

Phil Mickelson doesn’t care that LIV is backed by the Saudi government. Neither does Dustin Johnson – one of the bad boys in golf. Bryson Dechambeau, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia have also defected from the PGA.

What do they all have in common? They are among the most polarizing players in the game.

Burt what happens when LIV golf goes the way of the USFL? What happens when the Saudi-backed series is no longer allowed to hold events in the United States?

At what point do the seventeen players who chose to leave the PGA Tour for the controversial LIV Golf series, come running back to the place that helped line their pockets with millions?

Rival sports leagues rarely stick. And while LIV Golf may never run out of money, it could turn into a bad business model if it becomes unwise for high-profile players to participate.

For now, LIV Golf provides an opportunity for the rich to get richer, and non-major champions a guaranteed pay-day.

