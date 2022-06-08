Aaron Rodgers won.

Two years ago, after the Packers traded up to select quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the NFL draft, Rodgers felt dissed.

As he poured three fingers of tequila into his cocktail glass that night, Rodgers felt control over his future, slipping.

One year ago, Rodgers threatened to stay away from Green Bay until Packers brass acquiesced to his list of demands. Rodgers wanted his voice to be heard regarding roster decisions and the draft, and more.

Think of all the quarterbacks who moved into new situations in the last two years. Matthew Stafford was traded to the Rams. Tom Brady left New England. Matt Ryan is now with the Colts. Russell Wilson is wearing the orange and blue of the Denver Broncos.

Rodgers is right where he started.

In an era where first round quarterbacks play, Rodgers, at the age of 38, signed a four-year contract extension…two years after his heir apparent was drafted in the first round of the 2020 draft.

Rodgers wanted to be treated with a greater level of respect, and all indications are that he and the Packers brass are in a much better place.

Most important to Rodgers is that he has back what he lost: Control.

