As I was watching the Packers Tuesday afternoon workout at jog-through speed, I settled an internal debate.

Aaron Rodgers participation in the voluntary portion of organized team activities is insignificant.

But what about building chemistry with a new group of wide receivers?

That doesn’t happen during a jog-through. Before chemistry can be built with Rodgers, a fundamental understanding of the offense is critical. Rodgers has it and rookies and new-comers do not.

What about being “all-in” and accountable to a team with championship aspirations?

While I understand that Rodgers’ absence leads to other key veterans sitting out, I also understand how the presence of front-line players takes reps away from the depth of the roster.

If you’re looking for Jordan Love to take a step forward in year three, isn’t it more important he get as many reps as possible in May, June, and July?

What about rookies who might be star-struck of the future hall of fame quarterback?

I agree there is a de-mystifying process that takes place for some, but I think Rodgers’ presence at the mandatory three-day minicamp is enough time for that to happen.

I enjoyed seeing Rodgers on Tuesday and listening to him speak inside the Packers locker room. The next time I see Rodgers will be in July when training camp begins…and that’s alright with me.

