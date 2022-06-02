The Golden State Warriors are a dynasty.

For the sixth time in eight seasons, the Warriors will represent the Western Conference in the NBA Finals.

In 2015, the Warriors secured their first title since 1975. The Warriors won back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018 and were a game-seven loss to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers away from winning four straight championships.

After two years of working through injuries and roster turnover, the Warriors are back – and with the same core that won it all seven years ago.

In today’s day of free agency, max contracts and super teams, the Warriors team-first philosophy marries beautifully with hall of fame talent.

The Warriors became a super-team when Kevin Durant joined the organization in 2016 and heled the team win back-to-back titles. But to their credit, the Warriors won a title before Durant, and are in position to win another after Durant.

Dynasty’s are few and far between in today’s world of professional sports.

The Warriors are as close as it gets.

