No single moment of the post-season better explains how much the Bucks miss Khris Middleton than the sight of the bionic Giannis with nothing more to give.

Late in the fourth quarter of the Bucks loss to the Celtics in game-four of the eastern conference semifinals, Giannis and Celtics guard Marcus Smart tumbled to the floor fighting for a rebound.

As the teams played four-on-four, Giannis remained on the floor 80 feet away from the action. Giannis not only rebuffed Smart’s attempt to help him up, but he held on to Smart’s hand preventing him from running down the floor.

Giannis was completely out of gas.

With Giannis on fumes and Jrue Holiday struggling to find his shot, the Bucks simply did not have anybody who could just get a bucket. The Bucks had no one available who could allow Giannis to catch his breath on the court.

The Bucks inability to protect a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter and inability to keep pace with the Celtics is a direct reflection of Middleton’s importance.

To win a championship, the Bucks need Khris.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.