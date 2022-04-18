One down, fifteen to go. That’s the mentality the Bucks and Bucks fans should have after a sloppy, erratic performance Sunday night in a 93-86 win over the Chicago Bulls.

Narrow win, blowout win, ugly win…the mentality should remain consistent throughout the post-season.

Too often we fall into the trap of grading games and using that grade as a barometer for predicting how a series will play out.

Last season, the Bucks played poorly in game-one of every playoff series. Against the Brooklyn Nets in round two, the Bucks lost one game by 39 points, and won the next scoring just 86.

The Bucks offensive performance against the Bulls in game one will not be sent to the hall of fame to be shown on a loop. Poor shooting, 21 turnovers…it was a mess.

But the NBA playoffs are not about cosmetics. The NBA playoffs are about earning sixteen wins.

How you get there doesn’t matter.

