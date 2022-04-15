Trivia question: What was the Bucks regular season record?

My guess is that most of you reading this could get close, but most would be off in their final answer.

That’s OK.

There’s a reason the NBA playoffs are commonly referred to as the “second season”. For the teams that reach the NBA Finals, the post-season is a two-month odyssey that begins in mid-April and ends in mid-June.

In fact, the post-season schedule – for two teams – is longer than the post-all-star break portion of the regular season schedule.

To say the regular season is meaningless is going too far. Without phase one, phase two doesn’t exist.

But once a team qualifies for the tournament, that’s all that matters.

Wipe the slate clean. Toss regular season everything out the window. It’s a new season in the NBA.

As for the answer to the trivia question: The Bucks regular season record was 51-31…not that it matters.

