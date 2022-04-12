The idea that Milwaukee Bucks Head Coach Mike Budenholzer rested his starters in the regular season finale to avoid a likely first-round playoff matchup against the Brooklyn Nets is a foolish one.

In losing to the Cavs Sunday afternoon, the Bucks forced the Celtics and 76ers to make a decision.

The Celtics and 76ers played their starters, earned wins, and tied the Bucks in the standings with equal records of 51-31.

But this has less to do with the Nets and more to do with the Toronto Raptors.

Covid rules in Canada require athletes to be fully vaccinated in order to enter the country. Had the Celtics lost, they could have fallen to fourth place and been without three key players – including two all-stars – in games played in Canada.

The only way the 76ers could get out of the fourth spot was a win combined with a Celtics loss. That didn’t happen, so the 76ers will play games in Canada without one of the NBA’s premier wing defenders.

From the Bucks perspective, there’s more to the story.

Milwaukee was 4-0 against the Chicago Bulls (their first round playoff opponent) during the regular season and have won 14 of 15 against the Bulls since Mike Budenholzer arrived.

Less travel and more time at home are ancillary benefits.

Mike Budenholzer’s decision Sunday isn’t shameful in any way. In fact, it’s genius.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.