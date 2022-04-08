Prior to the Major League Baseball player lockout on December 1st. the Milwaukee Brewers signed veteran catcher Pedro Severino to a free agent contract.

The plan was for Severino to backup Omar Narvaez.

Earlier this week, that plan backfired. Severino was suspended by the league for 80 games for his use of a banned performance enhancing substance. By rule, he is also ineligible for postseason play.

The loss of Severino is a costly one. For the player, and the club. The player won’t be played for games missed. The Brewers were forced to trade a pair of versatile prospects to find a catcher with legitimate major league experience.

For a team with World Series aspirations, experience trumped a developmental opportunity for triple-A catcher, Mario Feliciano.

The addition of Victor Caratini showcases the quick pivot ability of the Brewers front office. But pedaling prospects is something they’d much prefer to do at the trade deadline versus early April.

