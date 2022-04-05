With a collection of rods, plates and screws in his surgically repaired leg, Tiger Woods returns to competitive golf at this week’s Master’s.

The world will be watching.

Tiger could have waited for next week’s RBC Heritage event in North Carolina, or May’s PGA Championship to make his return to competitive golf, but this is the Master’s. This was the goal seventeen months removed from a horrific car accident in California.

For me, golf is not better if Tiger is in the hunt on the final day of a major. Golf is better when major tournaments begin with no clear favorite and end steeped in drama.

The latter is the case this year, and Tiger happens to be the headline grabbing player, and with good reason. Whether he plays all four rounds of the Master’s or fails to make the cut, Tiger’s return is nothing short of remarkable.

While his future as a competitive golfer remains unclear, there’s something very right about seeing Tiger at Augusta.

