Following his team’s loss to North Carolina in Saturday’s national semifinal of the NCAA Tournament, Duke Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski lied.

When asked to describe his emotions after walking off the floor for the final time, Coach K said “it’s not about me.”

False.

As soon as Coach K announced in June of 2021 that the ’21-’22 season would be his last, the entire season became all about him, not his team.

The season, the loss to Carolina in his final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium, and the loss to Carolina in the national semifinal were all about Coach K.

A man with five national championships and three Naismith College Coach of the Year awards on his resume, Coach K selfishly asked for a farewell tour and he got it.

He also put undue pressure on his team to deliver a championship.

