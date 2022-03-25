Keston Hiura is ready to explode, in a good way.

In March of 2021, the biggest question surrounding Hiura was how he’d adapt to playing first base at the major league level. No one questioned his ability at the plate.

Turns out – in 2021 – at the plate is where Hiura struggled the most.

From hitting .303 as a 22-year-old rookie in 2019, to hitting .168 in 2021.

In February of 2021, Hiura’s Mother was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. You may have heard about it during spring training, but did you ever associate the diagnosis with Hiura’s performance when he struggled in April?

Toward the end of the 2021 season, Hiura was recalled from triple-A and inserted into Craig Counsell’s starting line-up against the St Louis Cardinals. Hiura delivered an RBI single and just missed a home run.

Earlier that day, Hiura reported his Mother is in remission.

In ten cactus league at-bats for the Brewers this spring, Hiura was five hits including two home runs and a double. I know it’s only March, but it’s also better than the alternative. A confident hitter is dangerous hitter.

The lesson here is to be patient…and the Brewers have been with their former first round draft pick.

Still just 26-years old, Hiura deserves every chance to reassert himself as a mainstay in the Brewers lineup.

Patience paid off for the Brewers with Corbin Burnes, and it will pay off with the clear-minded Hiura as well.

