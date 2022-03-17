With each passing year, the men’s NCAA basketball tournament reminds us why it’s the greatest sporting event on the calendar.

Less than one day into the 2022 tournament, and the Big Ten Tournament champion is out thanks to…the Richmond Spiders?

In college basketball, the little guy has a shot.

In college basketball, Loyola of Chicago can win state bragging rights with a win over Illinois. In college basketball, George Mason can earn a trip to the final four. In college basketball, a 16-seed has beaten a 1-seed.

Each year, the tournament reminds us that the underdog has more than just a pulse. Each year, the tournament brings to light the late-bloomer, the coach’s kid and how it’s more than ‘just being there’ for the 68-team field.

The same cannot be said in college football where the system funnels the big dogs into the college football playoff limelight.

