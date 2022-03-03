The Marquette Golden Eagles men’s basketball team is slipping at the worst time. Again.

The reason Steve Wojciechowski was relieved of his duties following the 2020-21 season is due to his overall lack of success in the month of March.

Last season, Marquette sputtered losing eight of its final twelve games. The Golden Eagles were bounced from the Big East Tournament after one game and NCAA Tournament hopes were dashed.

One week later, Shaka Smart was hired.

Expectations were tempered for year one of the Smart era, but after rattling off seven straight wins and vaulting up to 18th in the AP Top 25, pre-season expectations no longer applied.

Since achieving it’s high-water mark in the rankings, the Golden Eagles have dropped five of it’s last eight games, including a head-scratching second half effort Wednesday night at DePaul.

Marquette has several impressive wins on it’s ledger, and the future of Marquette hoops under Smart’s guidance is bright, but their recent slide is all too reminiscent of the Wojo days.

It’s not about how you start in college basketball, it’s about how you finish.

