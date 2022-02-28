The Packers will play a game overseas in London next season. This is a good thing.

The Packers have played eight regular season games at Lambeau Field every year since 1995. That will once again be the case in the 2022-23 season.

Of the 32 teams in the NFL, the Packers are the last to be selected to play a regular season game overseas. Reluctant to “give up” up one it’s eight home games, the Packers defense against playing a home game overseas dropped when the league implemented a 17-game season.

But consider this: From 1933 to 1995, the Packers played anywhere from two to four games in Milwaukee.

I can appreciate the sunken shoulders of those who own and operate businesses in the shadows of Lambeau Field. More games equals more revenue.

But in the 100-plus year history of the franchise, the Packers have never played more than eight regular season games in Green Bay. It’s not a game lost, it’s game that never was, or ever has been.

More frustrating to me is the playoff game lost due to a special teams meltdown against the 49ers.

