Former Packers wide receiver, Greg Jennings, is once again questioning everything about Aaron Rodgers.

In speaking with a collection of talking heads on Fox, Jennings blasted Rodgers for being hypocritical.

Jennings’ comments are in response to reports of Rodgers’ quest to be the highest paid player in the NFL, while also desiring for the return of key pieces to a team that finished last season 13-4.

In Jennings’ mind, you can’t have the cake and eat it too.

I don’t like that network TV producers seek out Jennings to fan the drama flames when times are tense. Jennings has an axe to grind, and he’s been grinding it off and on since he left Green Bay.

But before you blast Jennings’ comments, consider your own thoughts when you learned of Rodgers’ reported financial desires. Are they similar? Do you find yourself wondering if Aaron is all-in for the Packers, or himself? Maybe he just wants out, and a jaw-dropping salary demand is his vehicle.

There’s nothing new about Jennings’ act, but what you chose to dismiss since he left, might be a shared thought today.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.