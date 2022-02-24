With roughly one month until the scheduled start of the major league baseball season, the players and owners remain separated by the Grand Canyon.

As a fan, it’s difficult to choose sides when billionaires and millionaires dig their heels in for more money.

And now there is a deadline. If a deal isn’t in place by Monday, regular season games will be lost, and players will not be compensated.

Whatever happens, the billionaires will be fine. Most likely, the millionaires will be too.

But what about the fans?

What started as a nuisance in December is teetering on a level of mess that will cause irreparable harm to a game that is struggling to grow it’s fanbase.

In 2020, the MLB season consisted of 60 games played during a worldwide pandemic. An unavoidable situation. Today, the limiting factor in a full season being played is the hubris of the greedy one-percenters.

Die-Hard fan…casual fan…it doesn’t matter…baseball is not paying attention to you. Until it comes time for you to cough up more of your entertainment dollars on a nightly basis.

