Kinda feels like a game of chicken and egg, doesn’t it?

The Packers need Aaron Rodgers to decide on his future before executing the next phase of their off-season plan. A plan that likely includes designs to retain wide receiver, Davante Adams.

Rodgers may not make up his mind until he understands the Packers plans for Adams.

If the Packers and Adams are unable to reach an agreement, what incentive does Rodgers have to return to Green Bay?

Without Adams, the Packers don’t have a player remotely close to being a number-1 threat. More accurately, the rest of the bunch are a collection of number-3’s.

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst is not holding Rodgers to a deadline but admits there are some timing elements on the NFL calendar that could influence when a decision is made.

What happens first: The Packers commit to Adams, or Rodgers commits to the Packers?

So here we are, less than one month until the 2022-23 league year begins and all I’m confident in saying is that nothing is certain.

