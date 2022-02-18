Aaron Rodgers will return to the Packers next season.

Book it.

He’s not going to Denver, Philadelphia, or Pittsburgh.

The Packers public endorsement of Rodgers since the abrupt end of the season can be viewed as a strategic play to shift the attention to the quarterback. But words are just words…and actions speak louder.

The hiring of Tom Clements as quarterbacks coach is an action step.

Clements served as a quarterbacks and assistant coach for the Packers from 2006-2016. Rodgers credits Clements for helping mold him into an MVP quarterback.

But there’s more to the story: The 68-year-old Clements is coming out of retirement to replace another one of Rodgers’ favorites, Luke Getsy.

When did the idea of Clements become a reality? The day it became clear Getsy and Adam Stenovich would be leaving Green Bay.

The hiring speaks to the level of trust and communication between Rodgers, the Packers front office, and Head Coach Matt LaFleur.

Yes, I know the future of Davante Adams remains a thing, but there is no way the Packers are going to let Adams walk away.

It’s not just lip service, the Packers want Aaron Rodgers back, Actions speak louder than words.

