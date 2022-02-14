The dust of the NBA’s trade deadline is settled and the buzz around the league involves the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.

In flipping former league MVP James Harden to the 76ers, the Nets successfully moved on from one of the most talented headaches in the NBA.

The prize return piece: Ben Simmons.

The same Ben Simmons who has yet to play a game this season due to what he believes to be a toxic culture in Philadelphia.

Disgruntled and disengaged, Simmons is now part of a Nets team playing without injured all-star Kevin Durant, and part-time point guard Kyrie Irving.

Are the 76ers and Nets better today than they were a week ago? Maybe on paper, but what I can’t get over is how the teams remain loaded with talent and steeped in drama.

Meanwhile, the Bucks methodically go about their business in search of the best fit versus the biggest name.

The 76ers and Nets will continue to garner the headlines as they work to establish footing in the eastern conference playoff race. Their games will be scrutinized and dissected more ways than can be imagined.

And the Bucks? They’ll go about their business the way they always do. Drama free and results driven.

