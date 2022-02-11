Third time is a charm for former Packers safety, LeRoy Butler.

Among fifteen finalists for the third consecutive year, Butler will finally take his rightful place in Canton as a member of the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

The Hall of Fame is meant for those who consistently perform at the highest level and/or change the way a position is played. During his twelve year career, Butler did both.

A defining member of the Packers suffocating defense of the mid-to-late 90’s, Butler is a four-time All-Pro and member of the 1990’s All-Decade team, a two-time NFC champion and Super Bowl champion.

Aside of Reggie White, Butler was THE member of the mid-90’s Packers defense opposing teams were most concerned with.

Butler is also the first safety in NFL history to record 20 interceptions and 20 sacks. In the deep secondary, or lurking at the line of scrimmage, Butler was an absolute force deserving of a gold jacket.

Historically, the safety position is one that is frequently overlooked. Recently, however, the doors to the hall have been opened to the likes of Steve Atwater, Troy Polamalu and John Lynch. While I believe Butler should have been inducted before Atwater and Lynch, both players helped solidify Butler’s position.

The best of the best belong in Canton, and LeRoy Butler is most deserving.

