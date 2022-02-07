Where will Aaron Rodgers play next season? Time will tell but credit the Packers for putting the ball in Aaron’s court.

Every single report out of Green Bay suggests a unified front within the organization. Publicly, everyone from team President Mark Murphy to General Manager Brian Gutekunst to salary cap guru Russ Ball and Head Coach Matt LaFleur wants Rodgers back.

Zero reports suggest a front office division.

The Packers unified front puts the ball in Rodgers’ court. If Rodgers returns to the Packers, the organization will be lauded for repairing a relationship that appeared broken one year ago.

If Rodgers determines playing elsewhere is best, the Packers can claim they did everything they could to keep the soon-to-be-four-time-MVP.

In truth, the Packers best chance at winning a Super Bowl next season is with Rodgers at quarterback. Rodgers best chance to win a Super Bowl is most likely in Green Bay.

Behind the scenes there is still plenty of heavy lifting for the Packers to do. A $46 million dollar cap hit is untenable.

But from a PR perspective, the Packers are throwing a perfect game.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.