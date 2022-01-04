There’s something to be said for consistency.

The Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team is a shining example. The latest feather in the cap of the program is a road win at third-ranked Purdue Monday night.

A game sophomore Johnny Davis added his name to the National Player of the Year award shortlist with 37 points and 14 rebounds.

Exceeding expectations is nothing new for the Badgers. The program defied the odds in reaching the Final Four in 2000 under Head Coach, Dick Bennett.

How many times were Bo Ryan’s Badgers picked to finish in the bottom half of the standings, only to finish in the top-four of a loaded conference?

Prior to the beginning of the season, Greg Gard’s Badgers were picked to finish tenth by the so-called experts. The Badgers are currently 11-2 with a Maui Invitational trophy in the case and a signature road win over a top-five team.

I’ve heard all the excuses for why the Badgers should struggle: Too slow, unathletic, not enough top-100 recruits.

Save it.

Since 1997, the Badgers have twenty-two NCAA tournament appearances, ten trips to the sweet-16 and three trips to the Final Four.

In 2015 Frank Kaminsky earned national player of the year honors.

Davis is on the short list of players who deserve a similar honor.

