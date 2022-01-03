We’ve seen this movie before: Aaron Rodgers gets on an historic role and thrusts himself into the MVP discussion for a Packers team with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations.

And then…

…a former teammate appears out of nowhere to undercut him.

Cue Greg Jennings.

In a recent interview for Sports Illustrated, Jennings describes his relationship with Rodgers as “non-existent.” Jennings explains his attempts to smooth things over with Rodgers have not been met with acceptance.

Well, that’s strange.

Rodgers isn’t interested in rebuilding a relationship with a former teammate who routinely takes public shots at him? Who would have guessed?

Rodgers has done enough this season to garner headlines for the wrong reasons, but every time his play becomes a reason for praise, Jennings crawls through the cracks in the wood to take a jab at his former teammate.

He just can’t help himself.

