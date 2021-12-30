With a win Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, the Packers will inch closer to securing the number-1 seed in the NFC playoffs, a first-round bye, and home field advantage.

The Packers will lock up the number-1 seed with a win and a Cowboys loss to the Cardinals.

While there may be some scoreboard watching during the day, the Packers would be wise to focus more on their opponent than what is happening in Dallas.

With a record of 7-8, the Vikings are in desperation mode and still alive in the NFC playoff picture.

Pro-bowl running back Dalvin Cook is one of four backs in the NFL to eclipse the 1,000-yard rushing mark this season. The Vikings come to Green Bay one week after the Packers allowed 219 yards rushing in a narrow win over the Cleveland Browns.

The Packers might already have the number-1 seed sewed up if it weren’t for a 34-31 loss to the Vikings in week-11. A loss that started the current five-week stretch of questionable defense.

Sunday night’s game is exactly what the NFL had in mind when they strategically upped its concentration of inter-conference and inter-division games the last two weeks of the regular season.

Of course, it’s the Vikings standing in the way. It’s always the Vikings. The drama is already building. I wouldn’t rather have it any other way.

