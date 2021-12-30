Here we go again.

The topic of Aaron Rodgers’ potential future as the Packers quarterback has once again come up.

When asked about his plans beyond this year, Rodgers said a whole lot while really saying nothing at all. A skill he is especially good at.

I am not trying to downplay the importance of his decision. The Packers ability to keep the current championship window open is very much tied to Rodgers upcoming off-season decision.

I just don’t think there is much value in having the discussion now as the Packers hold the top spot in the NFC and have the 2nd best odds to win the Super Bowl with just two weeks left in the regular season.

Nothing has really changed since this past off-season. Rodgers continues to speak glowingly about being the Green Bay Packers quarterback while not committing to the franchise beyond this year. And nothing is going to change until he makes the final call once the season comes to an end.

We as human beings love to worry about things we can’t control. I know I am guilty of it. But here is a perfect example of something we should just be done with until after the season. Of course, that is easier said than done.

The one bit of positive news is that Rodgers made it clear that he will make a decision about his future quickly after the season is over. While the Rodgers situation at times has looked and felt very similar to the drama that surrounded Brett Favre late in his Packers career, the conclusion to this storyline should come quickly after the season. At least we can hope it plays out that way.