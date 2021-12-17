On the golf course, with his son.

A smile came to my face today watching Tiger Woods return to competitive golf. Tiger is teeing it up in the PNC Championship roughly ten months removed from a vehicle accident that had him hospitalized for three weeks and nearly cost him his leg.

Tiger’s return is miraculous. Seeing him on the course with his 12-year-old son, Charlie, is special.

When I saw what was left of Tiger’s vehicle on that February day in Los Angeles, the thought I could not erase from my mind was how a young boy almost lost his father.

Tiger’s off course missteps are as jaw-dropping as his major victories. But at the end of the day he is Tiger to us, and Dad to son, Charlie and daughter Sam.

To me, it doesn’t matter if Tiger Woods participates in the Masters, or the Open Championship. I’ll watch either way. For me, golf is not better with Tiger in the field. What matters to me is that a father and his son are able to do the things the love, together.

