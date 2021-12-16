Thirteen games.

Urban Meyer’s NFL coaching career is over after thirteen games.

The last straw in what has been a tumultuous eleven months is former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo telling a story of Meyer’s complete lack of respect for special teams specialists.

Meyer’s PR nightmare started in February when he hired strength coach Chris Doyle. The same Chris Doyle who was accused by several members of the University of Iowa football team for bullying and belittling black players. One day later, amid backlash, Doyle resigned.

In October, following a Thursday night loss to the Bengals in Cincinnati, Meyer chose to stay in Ohio instead of flying home on the team plane. Two days later, a video surfaces of Meyer enjoying some female company at an Ohio bar. The woman is not Meyer’s wife.

Recently, reports of Meyer blasting his assistant coaches surfaced. Meyer threatened to fire whoever “leaked” the information instead of looking inward.

I don’t have time to detail all of Meyer’s missteps, but they aren’t difficult to find.

Meyer now finds out the hard way that the NFL is not the Big Ten.

The bulls**t Meyer got away with at Ohio State is a product of his win-loss record and power over college athletes and administration.

That’s what Meyer is all about. He’s a power-hungry, me-first finger-pointer who deflects blame and believes there will be no consequences for his actions…because there wasn’t at Utah, or Florida, or with the Buckeyes.

Truth is, Meyer has always been a loser. He’s just not used to losing.

Now the loser is losing, and today he’s looking for work.

Good luck with that.

