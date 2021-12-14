Aaron Rodgers is bored.

Bored with carving up opposing defenses week after week and piecing together another MVP-caliber season, Rodgers is using words to excite the masses as much as his play.

The Packers currently own the number-1 position in the NFC playoff race. A broken toe has done nothing to slow Rodgers’ production. His relationship with General Manager Brian Gutekunst is in a better place than it was during the off-season.

When asked if he loves being a Green Bay Packer, Rodgers – after a chuckle and pause – tells The Pat McAfee Show, “I just love playing ball, man.”

Always calculated with his comments, Rodgers latest casts doubt over surfacing reports of a repaired relationship with the front office. A comment that is a direct response to the words of Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth during Sunday night’s win over the Bears. The Sunday Night crew expressed belief that Rodgers will return to the Packers next season.

Rodgers, in seven simple words, put a screeching halt to the discussion.

Rodgers’ comments are not a warning sign that the end is near. Though it certainly could be. Rodgers’ comments are simply a measure to do what he does best – control the situation.

