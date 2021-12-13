When was the last time you recall the Packers special teams being “special?”

My mind goes back to 1996. The Packers kick and punt return units ranked number-1 in the NFL. Desmond Howard returned three punts for touchdowns that season.

Chris Jacke was an aging, but steady kicker, and punter Craig Hentrich was a weapon. Coverage units were led by William Henderson…the Packers starting fullback. The Packers took special teams seriously.

The current version of the Packers ranks 27th in punt return yards and 30th in kick return yards. Their coverage units are terrible and Mason Crosby’s field goal percentage ranks 31st in the NFL. So fire the coordinator, again. Right?

No.

For the Packers special teams to improve across the board, a new coordinator is not necessary. A shift in organizational philosophy and a commitment to using more impactful players, is.

Since 2005, the Packers overall special teams has finished the season ranked 26th or worse ten times according to Rick Gosselin’s yearly rankings. Dead last on four occasions with a fifth in striking distance.

This is not a Maurice Drayton thing. It wasn’t a Ron Zook thing, or a Mike Stock thing. It’s an organizational thing.

In 1996, Packers special teams featured true specialists. Today, it’s all just a collection area for the inexperienced.

