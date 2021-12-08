Congratulations to Tom Brady for earning the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year award for 2021.

At the age of 43, Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55. Brady was also named Super Bowl MVP.

With respect to Brady, Sports Illustrated got it wrong.

The winner of the 2021 award should be Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Like Brady, Giannis earned a championship ring. Like Brady, Giannis was named MVP after the championship was secured.

Unlike Brady, Giannis had zero competition for his MVP award after scoring 50 points in the championship clinching game against the Phoenix Suns. Giannis posted at least 40 points and 10 rebounds in three of the six finals games played.

Unlike Brady, Giannis didn’t go anywhere and build a super team. Giannis chose Milwaukee, and a far more challenging path to a title. A single superstar who put an entire state on his back and plowed through injury and opponents in carrying his team to its first championship in 50 years.

Giannis doubled down on the city and state in which he resides by purchasing an ownership stake in the Milwaukee Brewers.

Tom had a nice season.

Giannis had a legendary year.

Click HERE for more Extra Points