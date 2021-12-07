Since its inception in 1935, the Heisman Trophy has recognized the best college football player in America.

More accurately, the award has – and continues to – recognize the best offensive college player in the Land…with an emphasis on the quarterback and running back positions.

In 1997, Michigan’s Charles Woodson was unquestionably the best defensive player in college football. In order to win over Heisman voters, Woodson also returned kickoffs, punts and played wide receiver.

In 2009, Nebraska’s Ndamukong Suh was the most dominant player in the nation. Suh eared the AP Player of the Year Award but finished a distant fourth in the Heisman Voting.

Year after year, Heisman finalists are comprised of skill position players, with an occasional nod to the most elite defensive player. This year’s finalists include three quarterbacks and a defensive end.

The award remains prestigious and exclusive, but why not call it what it is?

The Heisman Trophy recognizes the best offensive skill position player in college football.

