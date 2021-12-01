On the day former NFL defensive player of the year, cornerback Stephon Gilmore, was traded to the Carolina Panthers, the Packers plucked cornerback Rasul Douglas off the Arizona Cardinals practice squad.

I recall joking on the air how the Packers couldn’t afford the all-pro but managed to swing a deal for a player the Cardinals deemed unworthy of a spot on the 53-man roster.

Roughly two months later, Douglas is responsible for a game-clinching interception against his former team, and game-altering pick-6 of Matthew Stafford in a 36-28 win over the Rams.

For his efforts against Los Angeles, Douglas is the NFC’s defensive player of the week.



The latest example of a low-risk signing with high-reward potential is DeMarcus Cousins. A week ago, the former lottery pick was sitting on his couch. Today Cousins is wearing number-15 and playing center for the Milwaukee Bucks.

The signing of Cousins fills the void of Brook Lopez who hasn’t played since the first game of the season due to a back injury.

The Packers are better with Douglas.

I believe the Bucks will be better with Cousins.

Big splash free agents and blockbuster trades garner headlines. Often, the low-risk signing does not, but it’s the impact of the signing that deserves more attention than the signing itself.

