Earlier this week, Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher, Corbin Burnes earned the National League’s Cy Young Award.

An amazing turnaround for a player who finished the 2019 season with an ERA of 8.82.



While Burnes deserves the bulk of the credit for turning his career around, credit also goes to the Brewers for sticking with him. Burnes is a young, inexpensive, home-grown player who flashed one year, and fell on hard times the next.



My hope is that in 2022, infielder Keston Hiura becomes the position player equivalent of Burnes.



In 2019, as Burnes was scuffling, the 22-year-old Hiura hit .303 in 84 games with the Brewers. Last season, Hiura hit .168 at with the Brewers and spent the bulk of his season at triple-A.



Like Burnes, Hiura is a young, inexpensive, home-grown talent who flashed one year, and fell on hard times the next.

Burnes is exhibit-A of why it’s critical the Brewers remain patient with Hiura.



Oh, and keep this in mind: Just before last season started, Hiura’s mom was diagnosed with cancer. Just before the end of the season, Hiura announced she is in remission.



Clear headspace and a fresh start. Hiura’s bounce-back potential is sky-high.

The Brewers, and their fans, just need to be patient.