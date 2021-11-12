The Bears and Vikings. Logical answers to the question, “which NFL teams do Packers fans most enjoy watching lose?”

With respect to the NFC North division rivals, my answer to the question is, the Seattle Seahawks.

Is it one specific thing? No…not really.

I don’t like Head Coach Pete Carroll chomping his gum running up and down the sidelines celebrating a 2-yard plunge on a 2nd and 8.

Over the years, I’ve found Russell Wilson’s holier-than-thou persona to be inauthentic. Incredible player, but dude just rubs me the wrong way.

This slowly developing rivalry took flight on a Monday night in 2012. With replacement officials on the field, the game ended with the Seahawks defeating the Packers thanks to the most controversial hail Mary’s in NFL history.

From that point on, my disdain for the Seahawks grew exponentially.

Remember the 2015 NFC Championship game? Of course, you do. The Packers led 16-0 at the half, only to lose 28-22 in overtime of one of the craziest collapses in Packers history. Do you remember when Wilson, after the game, said God set up the Seahawks win?

Come on.

Teams that played just eight times between 1976 and 1999, have met eight times since 2012. Since 2012, the Packers are 0-4 in Seattle and 4-0 in Green Bay.

The rivalry between the Packers and Seahawks doesn’t have nearly as many tentacles as Packers/Bears, or Packers/Vikings, but there’s something about every time the Packers and Seahawks collide that pushes my anxiety level up.

