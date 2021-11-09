In 1994 the Cleveland Browns signed wide receiver Andre Rison to a lucrative free agent contract. Less than two years later, Rison was released. Claimed off waivers by the Jaguars, Rison hit waivers after 10 games in 1996 and was picked up by the Packers.

At the time, Rison was viewed as a talented malcontent incapable of finding harmony with his employer. The Packers threw caution to the wind, signed Rison, and won eight straight games including Super Bowl 31.

Rison fit in perfectly and remains regarded as a Super Bowl hero.

After a tumultuous two-and-a-half seasons – with the Browns – another wide receiver with star power and a checkered past is available. Odell Beckham Junior is a free agent after clearing waivers following his release.

I am all-in on the idea of OBJ in Green Bay.

Beckham represents the kind of low-risk-high-potential player the Packers covet.

Beckham represents a clear response to an opposing team’s plan to take away Davante Adams.

Beckham represents a possible replacement for Adams should he depart in free agency in March of 2022.

Just over a year ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed talented but troubled Antonio Brown. The Bucs won their final eight games of the season, including Super Bowl 55.

Beckham is this year’s version of Brown. A one-time all-pro wide receiver available mid-season at a value for a contending team.

The contending team should be the Green Bay Packers.

