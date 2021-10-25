Things are about to get real for the Green Bay Packers.

In defeating the Chicago Bears and Washington Football Team in back-to-back weeks, the Packers successfully beat a rookie quarterback in Justin Fields and a back-up quarterback in Taylor Heinicke.

A glance at the Bears roster, and Washington’s indicates a lack of difference-making offensive talent.

Regardless of the opposition, the Packers defense has limited opposing teams to 22 points or less in four of the seven games played.

The Packers defense is a confident group playing without pro-bowl caliber talent in the names of Jaire Alexander and Za’Darius Smith.

But of the Packers six wins, only one has come against a team with a record above .500.

On Thursday night, the Packers will face an Arizona Cardinals team that ranks number-1 in scoring offense and number-4 in scoring defense. The Cardinals are the only team in the NFL without a loss.

Following Thursday night’s game, the Packers will have ten days to prepare for a Kansas City Chiefs team that is scuffling, but talented enough to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl for a third consecutive season.

The Packers are 6-1 and in the driver’s seat of the NFC North division.

How good are they? Ask me in two weeks.

