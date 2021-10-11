Overtime.

Tied at 22.

Facing a 4th and inches.

Timeout was called.

Matt LaFLeur had two choices: Go for it, or send out Mason Crosby to attempt a game-winning 49-yard field goal.

Complicating matters was Crosby’s day that featured three missed field goals and a missed extra point. Each of Crosby’s misses came in the final 3 minutes of regulation and overtime.

What was going through your mind?

While I was in go-for-it mode, LaFleur had a different plan. He asked Crosby if he “wanted” it.

Crosby responded, on one of his worst days as a pro, by knocking the game-winner through the uprights.

Any athlete will tell you: The coaches they appreciate the most are the ones who trust and believe in the player.

Crosby’s historical track record leans toward kicking. Crosby’s day leans toward going for it.

The micro view is that LaFleur’s decision helped the Packers earn a 25-22 win over the Bengals.

The macro view is one of trust and belief that will only elevate the confidence of the Packers all-time leading scorer.