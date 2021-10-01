It’s a fun game to play every time your team reaches the post-season.

It’s called: pick the path.

Does the Brewers ideal path to the World Series include a future series against the Cardinals or Dodgers…or maybe the Giants?

An historic late season run – featuring a 17-game winning streak – thrust the Cardinals from hovering around .500 to firmly in control of the second wild card position.

No team in baseball is hotter than the Cardinals. Their late-season flex includes six late September wins over the Brewers in seven tries.

All the Dodgers have done is win 100 games to stay in the mix for an NL West division title. The Giants remain on top of the division with 102 wins.

Who would you rather see? A Cardinals team operating like a freight train? A Cardinals team that ended the Brewers World Series dreams in 1982? A Cardinals team qualified for the Wild Card on the final day of the 2011 season and earned a World Series title after beating the Brewers in the NLCS.

I’m done. I’m out. I’m sick of seeing red birds fly into Milwaukee and dash the dreams of the Brewers and their fans.

I like the path that includes a future date with a team stacked from top to bottom, versus the one that is red hot.

