The next time someone asks you why you choose to live in Wisconsin, don’t forget to mention the events of 2021.

The Milwaukee Bucks are NBA champions.

The Milwaukee Brewers are a playoff team for the 4th straight season.

The Green Bay Packers hosted the 2021 NFC Championship game.

And the 2020 Ryder Cup – pushed off one year due to COVID – will be hosted at Whistling Straits…the third best open-to-the-public golf course in the United States according to Golf Digest and one of 7 Wisconsin courses in the top-50.

With respect to all the events above, it’s the once in a lifetime Ryder Cup that Wisconsinites should feel most proud of.

I know the economic impact of the event will be staggering, but I’m most interested hearing stories from those who have never set foot on Wisconsin soil, speaking about how well they were treated, and how the event was one of the many highlights of a bucket list trip.

You can almost hear the out-of-staters quip: “This is Wisconsin?”

It sure is. Isn’t it beautiful?

